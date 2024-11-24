Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 12, 19, 35, 37, 41, 46
news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

12, 19, 35, 37, 41, 46

(twelve, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Lakota East HS principal resigns, records reveal more on events leading...
2
Rue: Springfield will follow immigration law; Moreno, Trump send mixed...
3
Community mourns as missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead
4
‘The show is so filled with Christmas’: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ to bring...
5
Missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead