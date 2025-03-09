Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 4, 4, 6, 6, 8
(zero, four, four, six, six, eight)
