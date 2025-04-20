Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 1, 2, 2, 3, 5, 8
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

1, 2, 2, 3, 5, 8

(one, two, two, three, five, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
5 things we know in the case of an IED found at a local soccer park
2
‘Anything I have is attributed to someone who took an interest in me’
3
Haitian employees still coming to work - while they can
4
Are Haitians fleeing Springfield? What our reporting found
5
Hamilton is getting an indoor pickleball club called Dill Dinkers