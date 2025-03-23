Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 6
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 6

(zero, zero, zero, two, two, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Visionary businesswoman has big plans for multiple Hamilton properties
2
Wittenberg University smashes fundraising record in annual giving event
3
This iconic Kings Island ride is 99 years old and just got an upgrade
4
Big upgrades expected at Butler County airports as electric aircraft...
5
2 Middletown men charged with aggravated burglary, abduction