Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 1, 3, 4, 7, 7, 8
news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
1, 3, 4, 7, 7, 8

(one, three, four, seven, seven, eight)

