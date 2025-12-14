Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8
(zero, one, two, three, five, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Habitat for Humanity welcomes new homeowner just in time for the...
2
Former New Miami auxiliary cop arraigned on felony charges
3
Third suspect indicted in case of pregnant woman found in container
4
Man accused of killing Middletown man in 2023 crash apprehended by US...
5
Butler County Jail medical costs surge past $746K in 2025 — up $214K in...