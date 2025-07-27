Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 1, 1, 8, 9, 9, 9
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
