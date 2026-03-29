Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
3, 3, 4, 5, 5, 9
(three, three, four, five, five, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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