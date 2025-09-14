Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
3, 4, 6, 8, 8, 9
(three, four, six, eight, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Local movie production to hold premiere at Dayton Art Institute
2
40 local high school students have been named National Merit...
3
OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in West Chester Twp.
4
Serve City needs your help as number of those in need in Hamilton is...
5
Miami University Marching Band to play at Bengals game this Sunday