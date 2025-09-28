Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 4, 9
(zero, four, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard announces retirement after...
2
Man indicted on charges from Hunt Road shooting in Hamilton
3
Hamilton council supports Butler County Commission’s tax break plan
4
Hamilton man sentenced to nearly 10 years for sex crimes
5
Closed BMV location failed to meet six requirements, state says