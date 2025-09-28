Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 0, 4, 9
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0, 4, 9

(zero, four, nine)

