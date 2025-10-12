Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 5, 7
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2, 5, 7

(two, five, seven)

