Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 9
(zero, one, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Community tells Clark County what it thinks about potential new jail...
2
Northwestern Schools names new superintendent
3
The Event Vault in Urbana wants to host your downtown celebrations...
4
Suspect in shooting death of Middletown man indicted on 7 counts
5
Garver Family Farm Market wins zoning appeal, keeps agricultural...