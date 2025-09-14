Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 3, 7, 8
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
