Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2, 6, 8
(two, six, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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