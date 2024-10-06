Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:
0, 1, 8
(zero, one, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
BCRTA, others offering free rides from Butler County to BLINK in...
2
Here are all the groups that got money from Butler County United Way...
3
Court refers Haitian group’s Springfield filing vs. Trump, Vance to...
4
Fairborn parents indicted for murder in 4-month-old son’s death in...
5
Two weeks later, no word on Springfield visit that Trump said would...