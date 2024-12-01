Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 9, 9
(zero, two, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Latest hall of famer credits his parents for producing ‘a lot of good...
2
Springfield data center project proposes 100 jobs, over $1 billion...
3
Thanksgiving season is ‘Super Bowl’ for Urbana farm’s passionate potato...
4
Long-standing Middletown holiday presentation of ‘The Messiah’ set for...
5
Fenwick High names its first president