Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 6, 7
(zero, two, six, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Clark State College celebrates class of 2025 with over 500 graduates
2
Tax elimination ballot initiative gets Ohio AG’s approval
3
State-wide arts conference chooses Hamilton for 2026 location
4
‘Better than normal’: Hundreds roll up for 5-year-old with leukemia‘s...
5
Clark fairgrounds to host robotics league national championship...