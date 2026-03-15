Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2, 2, 5, 9
(two, two, five, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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