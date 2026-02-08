Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2, 9, 9, 9
(two, nine, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Miami students all abuzz about their unbeaten basketball team
2
Woman killed in Trenton house fire identified
3
Clark County sheriff says deputies to ‘maintain the peace’ as TPS ends...
4
Trump administration appeals decision blocking end of Haitian TPS
5
Whiskey Yard opens with global menu, piano bar, 200‑bottle library