Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 3, 4, 7, 8
news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3, 4, 7, 8

(three, four, seven, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Celebrate 50 years of ‘Rocky Horror’ at the State Theater
2
Professional Women of Clark County to host ‘find your why’ workshop
3
Pink Around the Square moves breast cancer awareness conversation...
4
‘Creature Feature Club’ brings pop culture villains to life at...
5
Springfield fire department may charge for non-emergency calls