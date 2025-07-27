Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 2, 3, 4
news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 2, 3, 4

(zero, two, three, four)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
New brewery, taproom to open in Enon this fall
2
Clark County JFS youth leadership program, participants recognized
3
Judge denies motions to suppress statements, sever indictment of...
4
Springfield has stabilized following immigration turmoil, governor...
5
Annual Nuxy Bash set for Saturday at Nuxhall Field