Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2, 3, 4, 8, 9
(two, three, four, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Father of man shot, killed by Cincinnati officer accused of killing...
2
Izzy’s restaurant to open sixth location in Monroe
3
Suspect identified in Franklin, Middletown vehicle pursuit
4
Truck fire causes major delay on I-70 eastbound from I-675 into Clark...
5
Buck Creek cleanup: Water Safe Ohio, team of volunteers clean trash out...