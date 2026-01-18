Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 5, 5, 9
(zero, two, five, five, nine)
