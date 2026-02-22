Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 4, 8, 8, 9
news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
