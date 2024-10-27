Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 4, 5, 8, 9
(zero, four, five, eight, nine)
