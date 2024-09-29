Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 1, 4, 4, 4, 5
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1, 4, 4, 4, 5

(one, four, four, four, five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Miami U unveils $5 million solar energy park
2
Ohio Highway Patrol: Hundreds of stops, 136 tickets over 2 weeks in...
3
Springfield staffing firm responds to allegations of busing, exploiting...
4
No indictment in death of Hamilton mother who died from gunshot
5
Young’s Jersey Dairy cancels fall activities due to weather; store...