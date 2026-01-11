Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 14, 20, 28, 34
(three, fourteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
John Carter, guilty in death of Katelyn Markham, denied early prison...
2
Things to do in Springfield this weekend: Live music, brunch and an...
3
WATCH: The old Forest Fair Mall is a skeleton of its former self as...
4
Murder trial for Clark County man, 83, accused of shooting Uber driver...
5
Butler Tech Aviation Center in Middletown already a $500K boon to local...