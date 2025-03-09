Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 4, 5, 11, 24, 27
news
By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

4, 5, 11, 24, 27

(four, five, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Men facing sex-related crimes involving juveniles indicted in Butler...
2
Parents plead guilty to felony child abuse in death of 4-month-old son
3
Cincinnati man facing 17 rape counts ‘facing multiple life sentences’
4
U.S. Attorney announces convictions of illegal immigrants arrested in...
5
Tecumseh schools weigh finances, make cuts with tax levy vote, state...