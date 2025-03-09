Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 5, 11, 24, 27
(four, five, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
