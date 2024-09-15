Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 4, 12, 14, 17, 22
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
(four, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

