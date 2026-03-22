Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12, 18, 19, 23, 31
(twelve, eightteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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