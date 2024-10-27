Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
9, 22, 23, 26, 30
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty)
