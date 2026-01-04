Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 5, 15, 23, 27
(two, five, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Second child rescued in December Springfield fire dies from injuries
2
3 new Springfield commissioners sworn in, assistant mayor selected
3
Butler County families say loved ones were buried in wrong cemetery...
4
Economic outlook for Butler County cheery, but cautious
5
$1M match met: Nuxhall Foundation’s Hope Center project to start in...