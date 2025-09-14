Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
8, 18, 29, 31, 36
(eight, eightteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six)
