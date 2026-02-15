Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 8, 11, 21, 23
(four, eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-three)
