Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 0, 4, 6
news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0, 4, 6

(zero, four, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Health Expo ‘25 to offer interactive, informative fun event
2
Middletown police seeking information for early morning shots fired...
3
QuikTrip West Chester Twp. grand opening includes gas-for-a-year...
4
Butler County crisis hotline restored after being shut down for a day
5
Downtown Springfield to welcome Trick-or-Treaters Oct. 24