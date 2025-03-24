Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 5
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 5

(one, three, five)

