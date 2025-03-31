Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2, 9, 9
(two, nine, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Envision Partnerships CEO: prevention, early intervention work often...
2
Key federal food shipment cut; Second Harvest Food Bank to ‘get...
3
27-year-old mom enrolled at Butler Tech for nursing program helps...
4
Butler County Sheriff: 2 men in US illegally arrested while working at...
5
Springfield government unclear on local impact of federal immigration...