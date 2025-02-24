Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 5
(zero, two, five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
3 takeaways from the Hamilton State of the Schools luncheon
2
Ferncliff Cemetery receives award, named one of Ohio’s most scenic...
3
Hamilton grad completes trilogy series following couple for 24 hours
4
Clark County prosecutor dismisses charges against 4 Chilean men for...
5
Springfield Haitians react to Trump ending protections: ‘Don’t panic'