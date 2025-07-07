Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 5
(zero, one, five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
UFC champion Kayla Harrison to return to Middletown for homecoming...
2
The first noteworthy MLB player from Springfield is being memorialized...
3
Arrests made after hundreds of juveniles set off fireworks at Red...
4
20 people involved in fight in Hamilton when shooting occurred
5
Hamilton’s Community First Solutions continues its strategic expansion