Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1, 6, 7
(one, six, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Haitian-owned business faces closure as immigrants flee Springfield
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office to ‘maintain the peace’ as TPS ends, will...
3
Springfield couple collects more than 1,000 signatures calling for TPS...
4
Springfield residents mobilize ahead of potential ICE enforcement next...
5
How many Haitian immigrants live in Springfield? Here’s what we know