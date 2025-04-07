Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3, 7, 9
(three, seven, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Hollow Earth Theory: What is it? Why is there a Hamilton connection to...
2
Photo ops in Middletown: Movies in the Park events to have character...
3
Community celebrates Haitians at Dave Chappelle, Wyclef Jean show
4
Mass Protests Across the Country Show Resistance to Trump
5
Edgewood Schools superintendent Kelly Spivey resigns