Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 4, 9
(zero, four, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Meet the sole survivor of Springfield’s brotherhood of cobblers
2
Woman accused of stabbing her mother to death emotionless during...
3
OVI checkpoint planned for tonight in Butler County
4
Middletown native JD Vance to become VP: Here’s his ‘rags to riches...
5
Republicans win all Butler, Warren Ohio House, Senate races