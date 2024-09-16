Breaking: Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the FBI says

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were: 2, 2, 5
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:

2, 2, 5

(two, two, five)

