Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were: 4, 8, 9
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:

4, 8, 9

(four, eight, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Gift of life: Family friend will donate kidney to toddler battling...
2
2 Global STEM teachers part of effort to battle teacher burnout...
3
Miami U unveils $5 million solar energy park
4
Ohio Highway Patrol: Hundreds of stops, 136 tickets over 2 weeks in...
5
Springfield staffing firm responds to allegations of busing, exploiting...