Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3, 4, 5
(three, four, five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
ChalkFest draws fun time in downtown Springfield
2
Oxford man, 70, trying to win fourth straight steinholding state title
3
BCRTA, others offering free rides from Butler County to BLINK in...
4
Here are all the groups that got money from Butler County United Way...
5
Court refers Haitian group’s Springfield filing vs. Trump, Vance to...