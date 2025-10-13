Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 5, 9
(one, two, five, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Trek at your own pace to explore history in Champaign County museum...
2
1 dead after hit-and-run in Butler County early Saturday
3
‘The Vampire Circus’ to swing into Performing Arts Center
4
Residents say ‘no’ on $1B data center project, want Hamilton to do the...
5
Butler County Developmental Disabilities declares fiscal emergency