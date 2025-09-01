Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 5, 6
(zero, two, five, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Liberty Twp. regulating placement of EV charging stations
2
Railroad companies fail to join safety program after toxic Ohio...
3
Mercy Health - Urbana helping students with disabilities prepare for...
4
Construction on Hamilton data center could get started next year
5
Former 700 WLW radio personality Gary Burbank dies