Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 4, 7, 8
news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 4, 7, 8

(one, four, seven, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Butler County nonprofits can learn how grant system works in free...
2
Grammy-winning SteelDrivers to open Clark State PAC season
3
Hamilton enters the next phase in addressing its housing shortage
4
Hamilton police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
5
Second Harvest Food Bank to highlight senior hunger at annual event