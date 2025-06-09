Breaking: Protesters gather outside Butler County Jail in support of teen arrested by ICE

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 8, 9
news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 8, 9

(one, three, eight, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Protesters gather outside Butler County Jail in support of teen...
2
‘Unsung heroes’: Military members honored during Gold Star Family...
3
New public art display featuring classic designs added to City Hall...
4
Middletown Works blast furnace upgrades scrapped as $500M federal grant...
5
20-year-old Hamilton murder case set to go to trial