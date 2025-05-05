Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 4, 5
(one, two, four, five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Buck Creek cleanup: Water Safe Ohio, team of volunteers clean trash out...
2
Veteran Springfield rockers bring ‘New Music’ to the State Theater on...
3
Popular Hometown Hero program has workers hanging more than 600 banners...
4
Butler County has election decisions to make this week: Tax levies on...
5
Father of man shot, killed by Cincinnati officer accused of killing...